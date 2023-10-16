Ted Stimpson Named CEO Of Ambassador Theatre Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and theatrical production company Ambassador Theatre Group announced the appointment of Ted Stimpson as the organization’s new CEO.

Stimpson, who officially begins his new role at Ambassador on October 17th, succeeds Mark Cornell, who announced plans to step down after seven years in a leadership role.

“I am thrilled to be joining ATG, an organization I have admired for a long time as a theatre enthusiast, and to be leading the company as it pursues its exciting next chapter of growth,” said Ted Stimpson. “Now is a great time to further accelerate ATG’s growth strategy and reinforce ATG’s position as a

global leader in live entertainment through continued investment in our venues, state-of-the-art ticketing, digital marketing and new customer experiences. I look forward to working with the management team, including Chief Operating Officer Nick Potter and Global Content & Creative Director Michael Lynas, along with ATG’s partners Providence and TEG, and my new colleagues around the world, as we continue to delight audiences.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ted, an outstanding leader with proven experience in delivering strategic and operational excellence at tech-enabled consumer facing businesses. We were impressed with Ted’s enthusiasm for live events and creating memorable experiences for customers. We look forward to working together,” said Andrew Tisdale, ATG Board Member & Senior Managing Director at Providence. “At the same time, on behalf of everyone at Providence and ATG, I want to thank Mark for his many contributions over the years and look forward to continuing to work with him as a Senior Advisor to Providence. During his seven years as CEO, Mark spearheaded over 3x revenue growth by significantly expanding the Group’s venues from 40 to 64, as well as through organic growth and a firm commitment to outstanding programming. His leadership is testament to his passion, energy and dedication, no more so than through the unprecedented challenge of global pandemic.”

Stimpson brings more than 3 decades of leadership experience to his new role at ATG. He most recently served as CEO of Go City, an attractions marketing company, and has also held Board and Advisory roles with Go City, Hellotickets, Stasher, Unplugged, and Virgin Experience Days.