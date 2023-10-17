Backline Raises $40K For Music Industry Mental Health & Wellness

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Backline, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their family members, hosted its second annual World Mental Health Day Benefit Show in Music City at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville.

The company hosted a celebratory evening of music, including sets of original music from Rett Madison and Lindsay Lou, leading into a Tom Petty Tribute set led by Derek Wells and headlined by the legendary Wynonna Judd. Joining the stage throughout the evening were Charles Kelley (Lady A), Brittney Spencer, Charles Wesley Godwin, and up-and-coming artists Drake Milligan, Josiah & the Bonnevilles, Madeline Edwards, Sierra Hull, Vince Herman, Ben Chapman, Meg McRee, and Wyatt Flores.

The night acknowledged the most pressing matter of mental wellness within the music industry and showcased Backline’s efforts to improve access to quality resources through partnership and programming. Thanks to the supportive community and musical collaborators, Backline raised $40,000, every dollar of which will go to the organization’s continued expansion. It costs Backline an average of $35 to help one individual. The funds raised during World Mental Health Day will increase the organization’s capacity to connect more people with life-saving and superior mental health care.

Eventric Master Tour also took the stage to announce a groundbreaking new feature in their popular touring software: the Mental Health Button in Master Tour mobile. All Master Tour app users can now access mental health resources immediately, including The Crisis Text Line and The National Suicide Hotline, as well as Backline’s critical programs, including Case Management, one-on-one support for individuals in creating a specific mental health plan, weekly virtual Support Groups that provide safe spaces for music industry professionals; and free Wellness Offerings. With this new partnership, Backline’s resources will reach 250,000 new users. The funds raised are especially vital as Backline prepares to scale in 2024 to meet the anticipated influx of new clients thanks to this extraordinary new reach.

Backline’s Executive Director, Hilary Gleason, said, “Our events in Nashville really represented who we are as an organization, as they helped us to build impact and celebrate our growing community. In the four years since we built Backline, we have never had a bigger week than this – where we achieved two long-standing goals: hosting the first-ever Clinical Training Workshops on working with music industry families and announcing our massive awareness-building partnership with Master Tour. We are grateful for everyone who showed up to be a part of this moment that helps us look to the future with more clarity, conviction and hope.”