Joe Walsh Signs A Publishing Deal With Reservoir

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Reservoir Media announced the signing of a global publishing deal with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Joe Walsh.

The deal covers hits from his catalog as a solo artist as well as recordings from his tenure with famed groups such as The Eagles, and the James Gang, where Walsh first rose to fame.

Walsh ‘s hits include co-writing credits on songs such a “Life in The Fastlane,” “Walk Away,” “The Long Run,” “Road Out of Eden,” “Life’s Been Good,” and the anthem “Rocky Mountain Way,” among others.

Reservoir declined to comment on the structure of the partnership and if they acquired any equity in the catalog.

“It is such a pleasure to be partnered with a team who are hands on and personal and who have shown their passion for and dedication to my work. I look forward to a great partnership and future with Reservoir,” Joe Walsh said.

“As a member of one of the most influential and best-selling bands of all time and as front man and hitmaker of the critically acclaimed James Gang, Joe’s expansive catalog is one that will continue to connect with listeners for a long time to come. It is an honor to partner with Joe and we look forward to supporting him in all his future endeavors,” added Reservoir Executive Vice President, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine.