Patreon Acquires The Livestreaming Platform Moment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Moment, the Los Angeles-based live event streaming platform has been acquired by the social funding platform Patreon.

Founded by Arjun Mehta, Nigel Egrari, and Shray Bansal, Moment (formerly known as Moment House) is an event streaming platform that has hosted events by Justin Bieber, Tame Impala, Kygo, Pod Save America, Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings, and many more.

The platform launched in 2019 from Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at the University of Southern California and attracted early investments from the likes of Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, and UnitedMasters.

More recent fundraising rounds included investments from artists such as Halsey, St. Vincent, and Kygo, as well as UTA Ventures, among others.

“Patreon’s mission has always been to help creators take control over their work, deepen connections with their most passionate fans, and build successful, sustainable businesses,” said Jack Conte, Co-Founder & CEO, Patreon. “On the heels of releasing our new brand identity, mobile app, and a suite of creator tools, joining forces with Moment will further strengthen Patreon’s offerings for creators.”

“We built Moment to help artists and creators gather their global communities for premium live experiences while providing them complete control over creative and monetization,” said Arjun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Moment. “We are excited to join the Patreon team and deliver an even better, integrated experience to many more creators and their communities.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.