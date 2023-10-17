Steve Ford Joins Round Table Management As Head Of Artist Development

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based management company Round Table Management announced the hiring of industry veteran Steve Ford as an artist manager and Head of Artist Development.

As the Head of Artist Development at Round Table Management, Ford will play a key role in fostering the careers of the management company’s clients.

He joins the company with a roster that includes clients Britt Nicole, Ivan Theva, One Common, and Jillian Warman.

With a career that spans decades, Ford most recently launched his own management company, SF3 Management in 2022. Previously, held senior roles at multiple labels, including Centricity Music and Sparrow Records, where he worked in A&R.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Steve Ford to the Round Table Management team,” said Cam Pumphrey, President, of Round Table Management. “With his extensive experience in the music industry, we are confident that he will significantly enhance our company’s capacity to support and guide our artists to new heights.”

“I am so excited to be joining the Round Table team, as it enables me to continue to serve artists passionately, while ushering in unparalleled opportunities for my roster,” said Ford. “Together, we’ll shape inspiring artists and craft extraordinary experiences for their audience.”