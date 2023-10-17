US Venue Association Criticizes Live Nation’s Newest Campaign

(vip-booking) – The US-based National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has criticized Live Nation’s (LN) new plan to help touring artists financially.

LN recently launched its On The Road Again program, which includes ending the reduction in earnings from merchandise sales at all its US venues. The program will also provide financial support to touring artists for fuel and travel expenses in the coming months.

However, NIVA expressed concerns, stating that short-term measures that seem helpful to artists could harm independent venues, which are crucial for many struggling artists.

They emphasized that independent venues and promoters play a significant role in nurturing and promoting emerging artists.

NIVA cautioned that LN’s significant resources could steer artists away from independent venues, potentially jeopardizing smaller venues with a capacity of under 3,000.

NIVA stressed the importance of these independent stages where most artists, musicians, and comedians get their start within the industry. These stages – often small businesses or nonprofits- face various challenges, including rising costs and deceptive ticketing practices.

NIVA underscored the need for improved economics in touring to support artists and independent venues, committing to continue advocating for artists and empowering independent venues.

The complete statement from NIVA reads: