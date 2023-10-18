Americas Next Drag Superstar Teams Up With Live Nation For North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following her crowning as “America’s Next Drag Superstar” during the 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag star Sasha Colby announced her debut single as a recording artist and a forthcoming North American tour.

Colby’s song, a disco infused dance anthem, was produced by Glovibes and features the vocal contributions from British electro queen Luciana.

“As a performer over the last two decades, recording music feels like the most natural next step for my journey as an artist,” says Sasha Colby. “I have been dreaming of this moment for as long as I can remember and it has been a privilege to work with Glovibes and Luciana to create a song that not only embodies all that I love with music, but what I’ve seen the audience love too: dancing, disco, personal power, and the freedom of expression. Music unites us in our shared human experience and ‘Feel the Power’ invites us all to the dance floor – exactly as we are – to let go of our troubles and enjoy life.”

The tour kicks off on March 1st at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, with shows in major markets such as Atlanta, Houston, Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit, among others.

The tour also will be the first that Live Nation has overseen in partnership with a former contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I could not be more thrilled than to set out on this tour with Live Nation!” Colby added. “The fans have been incredibly supportive through my journey over the past year, and many of them have been supporting me for decades, so I am extremely grateful and excited to have the opportunity to see them, connect with them, and perform for them across North America in 2024. I also can’t wait to perform ‘Feel the Power’ live! It’s going to be an incredible show.”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 18th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 20th.

SASHA COLBY: STRIPPED TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY 29, 2024 – CALGARY, AB – BELLA CONCERT HALL

MARCH 1, 2024 – VANCOUVER, BC – COMMODORE BALLROOM

MARCH 7, 2024 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – PALACE OF FINE ARTS

MARCH 8, 2024 – PHOENIX, AZ – THE VAN BUREN

MARCH 9, 2024 – LOS ANGELES, CA – PALACE THEATRE

MARCH 14, 2024 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES

MARCH 16, 2024 – DALLAS, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES

MARCH 17, 2024 – AUSTIN, TX – EMO’S

MARCH 20, 2024 – BOSTON, MA – WILBUR*

MARCH 21, 2024 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – FILLMORE

MARCH 22, 2024 – NASHVILLE, TN – MARATHON MUSIC WORKS

MARCH 23, 2024 – ATLANTA, GA – BUCKHEAD THEATRE

MARCH 27, 2024 – WASHINGTON DC – HOWARD THEATRE

MARCH 28, 2024 – NEW YORK, NY – TOWN HALL

MARCH 29, 2024 – MONTREAL, QC – THEATRE BEANFIELD

MARCH 30, 2024 – TORONTO, ON – DANFORTH MUSIC HALL

APRIL 4, 2024 – DETROIT, MI – SAINT ANDREWS HALL

APRIL 6, 2024 – CHICAGO, IL – THALIA HALL*

APRIL 7, 2024 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FILLMORE

APRIL 12, 2024 – PORTLAND, OR – REVOLUTION HALL

APRIL 13, 2024 – SEATTLE, WA – NEPTUNE THEATRE

APRIL 19, 2024 – HONOLULU, HI – HAWAII THEATRE