ASM Global Continues Decade-Long Partnership With The Oncenter & St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

SYRACUSE, NY (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, the world’s leading venue-management company and producer of live-event experiences, has announced that it will continue its partnership with Onondaga County, NY, to manage The Oncenter and St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – one of Syracuse’s preeminent sports, entertainment and convention facilities.

The contract renewal officially extends a successful 10-year relationship between Onondaga County and the global live-experience company.

As part of the renewed agreement, ASM Global will continue to manage The Oncenter, a multipurpose convention and entertainment facility consisting of the 99,000-square-foot Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center, the 7,000-seat Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial and the three performance-ready theaters in the John H. Mulroy Civic Center. Also included in the deal is the 17,500-capacity St. Joseph’s Amphitheater at Lakeview, the picturesque outdoor concert venue overlooking Onondaga Lake.

The Oncenter has the versatility to host any size or type of function, from major conventions and trade shows in its convention center and ice shows and car shows in its arena to stage productions and business meetings in any of the three distinct theaters on the property.

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater, one of the region’s most unique venues, features a waterfront setting where fans have the option of arriving to concerts by boat. On non-show days, the venue serves as a County Park for Onondaga County residents, complete with a trail that connects it to other county parks around Onondaga Lake and a statewide trail system.

The Syracuse properties have been hosting some of North America’s most high-profile conventions and events, from performances by superstars like Miranda Lambert, Imagine Dragons and Janet Jackson to prominent conventions and trade shows, such as the United States Bowling Conference Tournaments and the International Trails Symposium. In 2023 alone, combined, the venues have attracted over 535,000 visitors and featured over 339 events.

ASM Global began its relationship with Onondaga County in 2013 overseeing The Oncenter and adding the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview two years later. This latest renewal is part of the company’s growing footprint throughout the US – managing some of the country’s most versatile and unique facilities of all sizes.

“We are thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership with Onondaga County,” said Peter Casper, ASM Global GM of The Oncenter and St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. “As Central New York prepares for expansion with massive future projects like the planned 2.4 million square-foot Micron semiconductor fabrication facility, ASM Global is poised to fully support Onondaga County through the continued growth of the community by driving economic impact and creating unique opportunities through world-class meetings and entertainment options in the area.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Onondaga County is home to some of the premier entertainment, tourism and convention facilities in the country. Just as important, we continue to make the strategic investments necessary to ensure that every guest, whether they are here for a convention or a concert, is enjoying state-of-the-art facilities.”

McMahon continued, “We are proud to host hundreds of thousands of visitors every year in our community, but none of it would be possible without our partners at ASM Global. Their team continues to raise the bar with best-in-class sales, service and technologies to attract and impress visitors from across the country. Thanks to their global presence, they are able to share with an international audience how Onondaga County is a top destination to host events of all varieties. I look forward to the continuation of our successful partnership.”

“We thank Onondaga County for their continued trust of our management approach,” said Dan Hoffend, EVP of convention centers for ASM Global. “I’m especially excited at the possibilities surrounding the Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center, which will benefit from being part of ASM Global’s new premier package offerings — our most innovative designs and unique environments, from immersive LED moments to elevated VIP lounges and quiet spaces for business connectivity. With facilities of such magnitude and complexity, like The Oncenter, there are so many opportunities for innovation; and combined with our unmatched industry expertise, we are confident we’ll be able to deliver exceptional on-site experiences and appeal to the next generation of fans and event attendees.”