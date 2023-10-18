Blake Shelton Extends His Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Into 2024

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Following his successful arena run in 2023, Blake Shelton spilled the details on the second leg of his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, which is scheduled to hit the ground running in early 2024.
The 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota will span the U.S. and Canada, starting on February 22nd at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA and wrapping on March 29th at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
The tour includes stops at Austin’s Moody Center, Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ; and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, among others.
For the tour, Shelton will be supported by Multi-Platinum, 8x chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts, fresh from a recent run on NBC’s televised talent show, The Voice.
BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR PRESENTED BY KUBOTA DATES
February 22 // Hershey, PA // GIANT Center
February 23 // Detroit, MI // Little Caesars Arena
February 24 // Milwaukee, WI // Fiserv Forum
February 29 // Lafayette, LA / CAJUNDOME
March 1 // Austin, TX // Moody Center
March 2 // Bossier City, LA // Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 7 // Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN // SaskTel Centre
March 8 // Edmonton, Alberta, CAN // Rogers Place
March 9 // Calgary, Alberta, CAN // Scotiabank Saddledome
March 14 // Spokane, WA // Spokane Arena
March 15 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome
March 16 // Portland, OR // Moda Center
March 21 // Fresno, CA // Save Mart Center
March 22 // Palm Springs, CA // Acrisure Arena
March 23 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena
March 27 // Moline, IL // Vibrant Arena at The MARK
March 29 // Wichita, KS // INTRUST Bank Arena