Blake Shelton Extends His Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Into 2024

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Following his successful arena run in 2023, Blake Shelton spilled the details on the second leg of his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, which is scheduled to hit the ground running in early 2024.

The 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota will span the U.S. and Canada, starting on February 22nd at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA and wrapping on March 29th at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The tour includes stops at Austin’s Moody Center, Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ; and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, among others.

For the tour, Shelton will be supported by Multi-Platinum, 8x chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts, fresh from a recent run on NBC’s televised talent show, The Voice.

BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR PRESENTED BY KUBOTA DATES

February 22 // Hershey, PA // GIANT Center

February 23 // Detroit, MI // Little Caesars Arena

February 24 // Milwaukee, WI // Fiserv Forum

February 29 // Lafayette, LA / CAJUNDOME

March 1 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2 // Bossier City, LA // Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7 // Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN // SaskTel Centre

March 8 // Edmonton, Alberta, CAN // Rogers Place

March 9 // Calgary, Alberta, CAN // Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14 // Spokane, WA // Spokane Arena

March 15 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome

March 16 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

March 21 // Fresno, CA // Save Mart Center

March 22 // Palm Springs, CA // Acrisure Arena

March 23 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

March 27 // Moline, IL // Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 29 // Wichita, KS // INTRUST Bank Arena