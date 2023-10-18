Erik Pettie Named SVP & Head Of Mtheory’s New Artist Services & Partnerships Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Artist development and management services company mtheory has hired music and entertainment industry veteran Erik Pettie as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of its new Artist Services and Partnerships division. He will be based out of the company’s NYC office.

The launch of mtheory’s Artist Services and Partnerships division arrived a year after the company’s bespoke label division, mtheory Artist Partnerships, was acquired by Universal Music Group (UMG).

Under Pettie’s leadership, the new Artist Services team will collaborate closely with artists and their teams, providing infrastructure, insights, and execution to either complement or replicate label support.

Before joining mtheory, Pettie oversaw artist strategy, commerce and marketing partnerships at Believe-owned Tunecore. He also had stints at Universal Records – where his career began, Motown, Republic Records, and worked on marketing campaigns for Cash Money Records, collaborating with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group (WMG).

His journey started at Universal Records, where he spearheaded digital marketing initiatives for a roster of priority artists. Subsequently, he held senior marketing positions at Motown and Republic Records, dedicating nearly a decade to creating integrated marketing campaigns before expanding his horizons to include artist management and brand development.

Throughout his career, Pettie has executed campaigns for over 200 artists, including Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Prince, Erykah Badu, Kelly Rowland, Nas, The Marleys, and more.

“I’m thrilled to join mtheory’s dynamic leadership team and am beyond grateful for the opportunity to expand their scope of clients and partnerships,” Pettie said.

“After years of dedication to supporting artists and labels, I’m eager to continue by shaping this division to help redefine campaign standards. This is an exciting new chapter, and I’m ready to make a positive impact!”

Cameo Carlson, CEO of mtheory, said: “We are so excited to add Erik to the mtheory team to build out this new division. The needs of artists and teams are always-evolving, and mtheory has been at the forefront over the past decade to set up management teams for success. With the addition of Erik and the natural evolution of developing an Artist Services Division, we can better develop and advance artists’ careers.”