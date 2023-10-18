Prolific Songwriter & Producer Toby Scott Signs Global Publishing Deal With Kobalt

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt today announced that it has signed one of the UK’s most prolific songwriters and producers, Toby Scott, to a worldwide publishing agreement, including global synch and creative services.

Scott is one of the UK’s most in-demand writer-producers and has global releases with Galantis, David Guetta, Tiesto, Alok, Dom Dolla, Anyma, D.O.D, Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Robin Schulz. He also co-wrote the current Sophie & The Giants & Purple Disco Machine single ‘Paradise’, which reached the top 5 in Germany. Scott also has forthcoming cuts with Tiesto, Khalid, Vintage Culture, Gryffin, Billy Gillies and Hannah Laing, amongst others.

“It’s fantastic to be working with Toby alongside Rich and Joe at Oyster,” said Kenny McGoff, Head of Kobalt’s UK Creative. “Toby has already had a fantastic career and continues to deliver hit songs that work both here in the UK and across the seas. We are ready and excited to amplify that with the Global Kobalt team.”

Said Joe Taylor and Rich Perry, Oyster Management, “As soon as we heard Kenny and the Kobalt team were fans of Toby’s music, we knew they would make the perfect home for his songs – a truly international A&R team highly respected in the UK and around the world, plus unimpeachable collection and admin. Toby is one of the best producer writers out there, and Kobalt can help him become one of the biggest.”

Said Scott, “I’m thrilled to have signed to Kobalt. I’ve always been a huge fan of their approach and philosophy, and I’m very excited and inspired for the future musical journey working with the incredible Alison, Kenny, Emma, and the whole of the Kobalt family worldwide.”