Universal Music Publishing Group Launches A Subscription-Based Licensing Service For Content Creators

Universal Production Music, a division of Universal Music Publishing Group, announced the launch of Universal Music for Creators, a new subscription-based licensing service that licenses music and sound effects for online videos.

At launch, the subscription service provides content creators with access to 50,000 pre-cleared music and 200,000 sound effects for an all-inclusive price that starts at $5.99 per month.

With the launch of the service, Universal Music Publishing Group becomes the first major label music publisher to offer a subscription program for pre-cleared tracks and sound effects, the company said.

“Universal Music for Creators delivers our unparalleled production music library to content creators everywhere for the first time. Innovative programs like this exemplify why Universal Production Music continues to lead the industry,” said Jody Gerson, UMPG Chairman and CEO.

“We’re thrilled to become the first major publisher to offer production music to content creators as a subscription service and grow the accessibility of our music catalog. With a brand heritage that signifies trust, quality and prestige, Universal Music for Creators will provide affordable, hassle-free music and sound effects for the most imaginative creators. We are excited to provide yet another innovative opportunity to support our talented production music songwriters and composers,” added Jane Carter, President of Universal Music Production.