Warren Haynes Announces The Lineup For The 32nd Annual Christmas Jam Benefit Concert

ASHEVILLE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Warren Haynes revealed the lineup for his 32nd annual Christmas Jam.

The lineup for this year’s Christmas Jam, also presented by the W&S Charitable Foundation and Stefani Scamardo, includes Slash & Myles Kennedy, Billy F. Gibbons, Gov’t Mule, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Clutch, American Babies (featuring Tom Hamilton, Jim Hamilton, Joe Russo), and Karina Rykman, plus special guests and more artists to be added.

For the first time in 2023, tickets will go on sale at the Arena Box Office on Saturday, October 21st, providing locals with the first opportunity to purchase passes. Nationwide pre-sale tickets, including VIP & Travel Packages and access to the pre-Jam, will be available on Tuesday, October 24th at 10 am ET and the public on-sale will commence on Friday, October 27th at 10am ET.

“Christmas Jam is such a special event for me and my family and more than 30 years later, it’s still so exciting to see the dynamic talent that comes together for the community in my beloved home of Asheville,” shares Haynes. “After a few years off, following an extraordinary 2-night 30th Anniversary event, it felt great to return last year to continue the cause, which has and will always be: to have fun, play music, and celebrate being together while raising money for a local charity. This year is no exception. We’ve got longtime friends and collaborators, as well as new ones, on hand for a rockin’ and memorable evening, benefiting the housing needs of many in the region.”

The concert will help to raise funds for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.