Amazon Music For Artists Revamps Site, Adds Tutorials And Case-Studies

(Hypebot) — Amazon Music for Artists continues its string of improvements with a new website design, instructional videos, and the first in a series of “Off The Record” artist case studies.

Conexión Divina

Along with the redesign comes the first in a series of deep dives into how artists have used the platform to build a fanbase, increase streams, sell merch, and more.

The initial “For The Record” features Conexión Divina, who used a multi-phased campaign including an Amazon Music Original, new album release, ROMPE US Artist, programming support, and Artist Stories to help them bring regional Mexican music to the mainstream. Collectively, that led to:

3X fan growth three months after their album release.

Their Amazon Music Original is their most popular song on Amazon Music.

Conexión Divina was the first Latin Music artist featured on Amazon Music Artist stories.

Here’s a clip from the case study.

New How-To Videos

New instructional videos have also been added that show how artists can make the most of Amazon Music and its Artists platform:

Amazon Music For Artists is also hinting at more new features as early as later this month.

In August, Amazon launched a merch integration so fans could shop for merch from Amazon Music artists while browsing profiles and tour pages on Bandsintown.