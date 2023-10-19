DICE Launches In Toronto

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Independent live event ticketing platform Dice announced the debut of its latest moves in North America after it launched a new expansion in Toronto.

According to MusicBusinessWorldWide, who first reported the story, DICE’s Canadian expansion includes partnerships with Collective Concerts, one of Canada’s largest independent promoters, as well as Transmit Presents, The Garrison, Baby G, Not Dead Yet, Soluna, and Prepare the Ground.

“Today we’re excited to announce DICE’s launch into Canada. As the epicenter of Canada’s music scene, Toronto is the perfect stage for our debut, continuing our momentum through North America. With the help of partners like Collective Concerts, DICE is bringing fairness to fans in Canada,” Dice said, announcing the deal on social media.

Per MBW, DICE’s Toronto expansion will be led by Dave Lock, who has been named Director of Venue & Promoter Partnerships in Canada.

“I’m thrilled to be leading DICE’s expansion into Canada and can’t wait to see how this transforms an industry that has been in desperate need of innovation,” Lock said.

DICE’s expansion in Canada follows the raise of $65 million in a funding round in August that included initial investments from Willard Ahdritz’s Structural Capital and Ahdritz Holding LLC, as well as further cash infusions from existing investors such as Exor Ventures and Mirabaud Lifestyle Fund.

As part of the fundraising round, MUSIC CEO Matt Pincus also joined DICE’s Board of Directors.