Global Country Music Superstar Dolly Parton Set To Perform Halftime Show At Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Global icon, singer-songwriter, actor, author, businesswoman, philanthropist, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton will perform live at AT&T Stadium for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders, airing on CBS. The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game has become the most-watched regular season game of the year, drawing 42 million viewers last year.

Parton’s performance will spotlight her biggest hits paired with songs from her much-anticipated Rockstar album (releasing November 17). The Thanksgiving Day game marks the official start of one of the largest and longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind. A Cowboys tradition for 27 years, the halftime show puts a national spotlight on the need of millions during the holiday season, issuing a rallying cry to donate to The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which began in 1891.

“Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” said Parton. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

“Dolly’s contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to support The Salvation Army’s enormous effort to make this holiday bright for millions of individuals and families in need,” said Charlotte Jones, EVP and CBO for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. “Dolly’s music has a way of inspiring hope, and we’re thrilled to have her on our national stage to spotlight the campaign this year.”

The Red Kettle Campaign is especially needed now to meet the increasing needs of millions of families living in the US. The Salvation Army, the nation’s largest private provider of social services, will not stop working to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond — no matter the cost. Funds raised in 2022 supported services for nearly 24 million people living in America.

“The Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation have kept the mission of The Salvation Army as a focal point of giving for nearly 30 years, working with The Salvation Army to keep hope alive and care for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. “It takes an army of partners and supporters to do what we do 365 days of the year, and we are so grateful to count on the Cowboys’ continued devotion as a trusted partner each and every year.”