Japanese Superstar Yoshiki Receives Unending Standing Ovation At Royal Albert Hall With St. Vincent & Ellie Goulding

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Yoshiki, famed composer, pianist, drummer, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars, delivered an epic performance at Royal Albert Hall on October 13 – receiving an unending standing ovation.

After receiving overwhelming responses from audiences at the Garden Theater (Tokyo) and Royal Albert Hall (London) – the Yoshiki Classical World Tour with Orchestra 2023 performances will also be held at Dolby Theater (LA) on Friday (October 20) and Carnegie Hall (NYC) on Saturday (October 28). This tour is the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

For his much-anticipated Royal Albert Hall show, the international superstar was joined on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Grammy-award-winning artists Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent.

Goulding joined Yoshiki to perform his orchestral arrangement of her hit song “Love Me Like You Do.” On stage, Ellie explained that “this song resonated with people, and when I perform it live, it always feels like it brings people together.” Looking at Yoshiki, she said, “I would love to do a whole show with you.”

St. Vincent delivered an emotional performance of her influential song “New York,” also with an orchestral arrangement by Yoshiki. The concert reunited the superstars after they were featured in the documentary YOSHIKI: Under the Sky. On stage, St. Vincent said of Yoshiki, “I was really surprised that just one person could have so many talents. He was unbelievable. He is a wonderful artist and composer.”

During the London show, Yoshiki performed his historic “Anniversary” concerto, originally composed for the 10th anniversary of the Japanese Emperor’s enthronement. Another highlight was a moving ballet performance.

The multi-instrumentalist also performed a unique and physically demanding drum solo that shocked the audience, leaving them on the edge of their seats as Yoshiki dramatically switched from drums to piano. He closed the concert with his signature song, “Endless Rain,” with the audience tearfully singing along.

Last month, Yoshiki became the first Japanese artist to be honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since the tradition began in 1927. On hand to celebrate the artist was KISS member Gene Simmons, who said:

I’m here to honor a one-of-a-kind, not only personality but a multi-instrumentalist, a real tour de force. So, Americans are so full of themselves and have no idea what’s going on in the rest of the world, but I know the man himself. This is a talent, a giant in the industry, multi-instrumentalist, drummer, pianist, creative force that you need to find out more about. This honor today is, this is — it’s about time. And you need to do yourself a favor. Music has no boundaries. Music is the universal language. And you need to find out about Yoshiki and his creative children X, otherwise known as X JAPAN, and his newest band, The Last Rockstars. Your life will be better for it. I’ve seen him in action. Very few people compare to the man. The man, the legend, Yoshiki.

Yoshiki has sold over 30 million albums and has sold out the 55,000-capacity Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X Japan.

In addition, Yoshiki is recognized worldwide for his long-term philanthropic activities and has donated over $2M to charity through his non-profit organization – Yoshiki Foundation America. He was placed on the Forbes list for his efforts as one of “Asia’s Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019. He received the Japanese government Medal of Honor in 2021 for supporting the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

Finally, Yoshiki established an annual grant of $100,000 for MusiCares, a partner of the RIAA, to help music creators and industry professionals affected by mental health.

Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023

Tokyo Garden Theater – October 7-9

Royal Albert Hall (London) – October 13

Dolby Theatre (Los Angeles) – October 20

Carnegie Hall (New York) – October 28