MTV Cancels The EMAs Due To The Gaza Conflict

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, MTV announced that the 2023 MTV EMAs will not take place due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” MTV said in a statement announcing the decision.

The statement continued, noting the decision to cancel the event was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

“We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024,” the statement added.

According to MTV, voting will continue, and artists will still receive awards despite the lack of a ceremony.

The 2023 MTV EMAs were scheduled to take place in Paris on November 5th with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars among the announced performers.