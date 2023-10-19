Virgin Music Announces A Major Reorganization, Including A New Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group announced a reconfiguration of the company that includes a new leadership team as well as the full integration of the music marketing service Ingrooves with the label group.

Following the changes, Virgin will operate as a stand-alone organization under the Virgin label, developing a proprietary system that includes a unified structure, platform, product suite, and team, the company said.

“It is an enormously exciting time to be working in the independent sector of our business,” said JT Myers, Virgin Music Group, Co-CEO. “In today’s market, visionary music entrepreneurs can be successful on a global scale if they have the right team and infrastructure to empower them. That’s what we are building at VMG, a company that combines the industry’s leading technology, brand identity, and executive expertise with unparalleled global scale in order to help our partners in the independent community to achieve their goals.”

As part of the reorganization, Virgin Music will be organized into five regional teams, with country leaders reporting to regional leaders.

The five regional leaders include:

• Jacqueline Saturn has been named President of Virgin Music Group North America, and EVP of Global Artist Relations.

• Thomas Lorain and Nick Roden have been named Co-Presidents of Virgin Music Group Europe.

• Victor Gonzales has been named President of Virgin Music Group Latin America & Iberian Peninsula. Cris Garcia Falcão has been named Managing Director of Label & Artist Strategy and General Manager of Virgin Music Group Latin.

• Nathan McLay has been named Managing Director of Virgin Music Group Australia & New Zealand. Managing Director Tim Janes will be focused on marketing international repertoire in the region.

• Michael Roe has been named Managing Director of Virgin Music Group Africa, Middle East, and Asia (AMEA).

In addition, Virgin announced a new global leadership team that will focus on marketing, commercial, and operations around the world. The team will report to Virgin Music Group Co-CEOs JT Myers and Nat Pastor.

Virgin’s global leadership team includes:

• Jay Blomquist has been named Chief Technology Officer of Virgin Music Group.

• Jeremy Kramer has been named Executive Vice President of Global Marketing for Virgin Music Group, leading the company’s marketing strategy around the world.

• Joy Larocca has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Virgin Music Group.

• Liz Morentin has been named Senior Vice President of Global Communications and Brand Strategy for Virgin Music Group.

• Matt Sawin has been named Head of Global Product Strategy and Operations for Virgin Music Group.

• Nina Rabe-Cairns has been named Head of Global Growth Strategy for Virgin Music Group, working closely with global and local leadership to identify business opportunities and expand the company’s reach.

• Zack Gershen has been named Executive Vice President of Global Commercial & Digital Strategy for Virgin Music Group.

“As we continue to deepen our relationships within the growing independent music sector, each of these veteran executives will help to ensure that Virgin Music Group has the kind of global infrastructure and expertise that is nimble, efficient, and puts innovation and creativity at the center of everything we do. Together this executive team will provide independent artists and labels with a powerful global team to help them build their audiences around the world,” stated Nat Pastor, Virgin Music Group, Co-CEO.