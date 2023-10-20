British Actor Of Stage And Screen, Haydn Gwynne, Dead At 66

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Haydn Gwynne, an award-winning actor of stage and screen, best known for roles in The Crown and Billy Elliot the Musical, has died. She was 66.

According to the Associated Press, Gwynne’s agent Alex Irwin said she died in a London hospital early Friday. A cause of death was not provided but Gwynne had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Gwynne began acting in her mid-20s, after spending several years teaching the English language in Italy. Her breakout role came in 1989 when she played feminist lecturer Dr Robyn Penrose in Nice Work, the BBC’s mini-series adaption of the 1988 novel by David Lodge.

In 1990, Gwynne was cast as the assistant editor Alex Pates in the sitcom Drop The Dead Donkey, with other television roles in projects such as Peak Practice, Time Riders, and the police proedural Merseybeat.

Her theatrical work included roles Hedda Gabler, Way of the World, and Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award.

More recently, she appeared in the Netflix drama, The Crown and the theatrical production The Great British Bake Off Musical.