The Rolling Stones Joined by Lady Gaga At “Surprise” NYC ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Album Release Party

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – News of The Rolling Stones‘ “event” gradually hit the internet this week as “Rolling Stones event on the evening of Oct. 19” hit their official social media page – then the rumors spread faster than a New York minute.

The rumblings began with the Stones playing a couple of songs, then someone upped the ante by adding the band would play for 500 people at the NYC club Racket in Chelsea – formerly High Line. As the 8 pm showtime inched closer, Variety reported multiple sound trucks, barriers and security lining West 16th and 17th streets – indicating something was going down.

Hackney Diamonds, the rock legends’ first album of original music since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, was released this morning (Friday, October 20) – but hours before the release, the icons hit the stage at the crammed NYC club for their album release party – performing songs from their new album, including the Lady Gaga collaboration “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” first single “Angry,” “Bite My Head Off” and “Whole Wide World.” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – alongside bassist Darryl Jones, drummer Steve Jordan, singer Chanel Haynes and keyboardist Matt Clifford – played a set of 7 songs, throwing in “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Shattered,” and “Tumbling Dice.”

Packed into the 650-capacity club were the likes of Canadian jazz legend Diana Krall, Elvis Costello, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, Jimmy Fallon, Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons), Chris Rock, Christie Brinkley, Hackney Diamonds’ Grammy-winning producer/songwriter Andrew Watt, Questlove (who stepped in as the DJ before and after the Stones performance) and others.

As the rumors spread faster than a speeding bullet, there didn’t seem to be any mention of a guest appearing with the Stones that night. USAToday reports that even as Jagger roamed the intimate venue before the performance, he was mum on any mention of a “special guest.” Imagine the suprise when the electrified Lady Gaga entered from side stage right.

Jagger and Co. saved the best for last as the gospel-blues-tinged “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” was reserved for the encore. As Jagger began the song, Lady Gaga, perhaps in a nod to Jagger, Peacock-strutted from behind the curtain with Debbie Harry and Miley Cyrus-esque blond hair and wearing a Harry Styles-esque sparkling jumpsuit which was cut low and divided down the middle – one side pink and the other black.

The NYC-born and raised international superstar proved a worthy partner to Jagger as they circled the stage like jungle cats ready to spar. Gaga in platform heels fed off the force of the standout track as Jagger gave his all – at one point hitting his knees during the performance. Once Gaga slammed the microphone stand to the ground, Jagger took a step aside – allowing her the spotlight to finish out the breath-taking performance. Jagger led Gaga to the end of the stage as the pair took a bow with the rest of the band, receiving a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

Jagger explained during the album launch in London, hosted by Fallon, that the band recorded 23 songs for the album, eventually narrowing it down to 12 to make the final cut. Jagger also revealed that late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021, performed on two tracks, while original Stones member Bill Wyman played on “Live by the Sword.”

The Rolling Stones are “back” baby – AS IF they ever went away.