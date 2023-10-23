Artist Management Company Why&How Promotes Three On Executive Team

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Why&How, the artist management company launched by CEO Bruce Kalmick in 2020, has promoted three key executives. Halie Hampton Mosley has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO), Eddie Kloesel is now an Executive Vice President (EVP) and the company’s new General Manager (GM) and Head of Global Strategy is Chris Koegen.

Austin, TX Office:

As EVP, Koesel will oversee the company’s broader strategic goals, building on his ability to identify and maximize opportunities that contribute to the company’s performance and plans. He will continue focusing on long-term strategy and identifying new brand partnerships and revenue opportunities while expanding the company’s growing roster.

Nashville, TN Office:

Hampton Mosley will continue to oversee all aspects of Why&How’s day-to-day operational functions, including strategic and organizational leadership, focusing on ongoing internal and client-facing management. In her new COO role, she will expand the company’s key industry relationships while also streamlining the company’s internal policies, ensuring alignment on Why&How’s recent partnership with Red Light Management. You can read CelebrityAccess’ coverage of the new collaboration HERE.

As GM and Head of Global Strategy, Koegen will continue to oversee global marketing, finances and staffing while leading expansion across the US and internationally, focusing on client acquisition, artist development and growth.

“Halie, Eddie and Chris have been instrumental in the rapid growth of Why&How,” shares Kalmick. “Not only have they helped shape our overall corporate strategy and ensured our artists’ success, but each of them are dedicated to fostering the professional development of our internal team to allow for continued success across all facets of our business. I’m thrilled to have them step into these roles as we look towards the next phase of our company.”

Why&How’s client roster features well-known artists, including Breland, Chase Rice, Danielle Bradbery, Drake White, Kaleo, Kelleigh Bannen, Saint Motel, Whiskey Myers, William Clark Green, ZZ Ward and more.