ASM Names Bob Papke As Vice President of Industry Relations & Client Development

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the promotion of longtime team member Bob Papke to the newly created role of vice president of industry relations and client development.

In his new role, Papke will help to build and maintain relationships with industry players at all of ASM Global’s portfolio of more than 80 managed theaters and performing artists centers. He will also support the company’s live entertainment/theaters division, working directly with Will Beekman, ASM Global’s newly named vice president, of theater operations and content development.

In addition, he will continue to serve as the general manager of the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Florida, and supervise several ASM Global-managed venues.

With almost 4 decades in the industry, Papke has spent 33 years with ASM Global, or its predecessor, including his most recent gig as vice president of live entertainment for theaters. He’s also managed multiple theaters and performing arts centers, including the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville, Florida; the RICOH Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario; the Miami Beach Convention Center and Jackie Gleason Theater; and the Richmond Mosque (now Altria Theater) in Richmond, Virginia.

“Bob has put his heart and soul into this division for years and has created a pathway for our continued success,” said Beekman. “He has also outlined a strategic and detailed plan for a smooth transition of leadership to ensure that our partners and venues are left in great hands. I thank him for his decades of commitment and look forward to him taking the reins and continuing what he started.”

“Bob has been integral in the success of our theater and performing arts division, spending years developing the methodologies and tactics necessary to continue its advancement,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, arenas, stadiums and theaters. “Not only can Bob be credited for building the company’s theater and performing arts division into the powerhouse that it is today, but he has established himself as a key player in the live entertainment industry. This role was created solely with Bob and his unique skills in mind so he could continue to expand this division, and we are confident that together with Will Beekman the team is poised for growth and success.”