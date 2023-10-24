CAA Foundation’s Travis Merriweather Joins HeadCount’s Board

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Headcount, the non-partisan voter registration organization with deep ties to the music industry, announced the appointment of CAA Foundation executive Travis Merriweather to its Board of Directors.

In his new role at Headcount, Merriweather will support the organization’s mission to encourage young people to participate in the democratic process through partnerships across music, sports and culture.

“I’m incredibly energized by the opportunity to join HeadCount’s Board of Directors and support the indispensable work that the organization is doing to mobilize and engage voters through music,” said Merriweather. “Heading into a U.S. Presidential election year, HeadCount’s commitment to civic participation and democracy is even more essential, and I look forward to further supporting their mission.”

Along with his new seat on Headcount’s board, Merriweather continues to serve as an executive at CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Merriweather joined the foundation in 2022 but he also leads CAA Civics, a non-partisan employee group dedicated to promoting civic engagement and citizenship.

Before joining CAA, Merriweather served as Senior Political Strategist at ICM Partners, where he was a founding member of the agency’s BIPOC affinity group DiversifyICM, helping to institute employee donation matching programs in support of racial justice organizations in the aftermath of George Floyd and Stop AAPI Hate movements.

Merriweather also supported former U.S. President Barak Obama through his tenure as a U.S. Senator and later, during his campaigns for President, helping to lead voter registration initiatives.

“Millennials are now in the position to captain the future of civic engagement as the bridging generation between young America and today’s leaders. HeadCount is continuing to push Millennial leadership forward and Travis’s appointment contributes to our goal in further inspiring the youth vote through a shared fandom of music and culture,” said HeadCount Executive Director Lucille Wenegieme. “I have no doubt that Travis’s impressive experience within voter education and social justice, along with his deep relationships with talent across genres and industries, will contribute to meaningful partnerships as we head into the 2024 election cycle.”