Deborah Allen Signs With Legacy Recordings

October 24, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary recording artist, songwriter and producer Deborah Allen has signed with Legacy Recordings [a catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment (SME)]. The new signing will be followed by the release of expanded editions of her RCA Records album, Let Me Be The First, the first all-digital produced album in Nashville and her renowned album, Telepathy, with the title track written and produced by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Prince (under the pseudonym Joey Coco).

Remastered by Sean Brennan (David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Iggy Pop) at acclaimed Battery Studios, the digital reissue campaign also features bonus tracks appended to each album and a special Telepathy EP containing a single version, club mix and instrumental version, as well as Allen’s holiday classic, “Rockin’ Little Christmas.”

“These albums are a representation of the work that has given me the great fortune to share a very inspired and enriching time in my life and career that provides some missing pieces of my musical history with a wonderful trip down memory lane that my fans have been asking about for quite some time,” shares Allen. “I’m so happy and grateful that Legacy Recordings saw the value of this body of work that is very special to me.”

Each release contains bonus tracks initially issued as B-sides, single-only releases, or on soundtracks. Additionally, one of the two videos recorded for the song “Telepathy” officially arrives at digital video providers today, with the “Rockin’ Little Christmas” video expected to be released closer to the holiday season.

Allen is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her signature song, “Baby I Lied.“ She performed and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday (October 22). Allen will receive the prestigious Hot Buttered Soul Award in Memphis on November 16.

I’ve included for you below the expanded edition track listings.

Let Me Be The First (Expanded Edition)

1. I Can’t Stand It

2. Your Love

3. Please Don’t Fall In Love

4. Prove You Right

5. If I Didn’t Love You

6. Let Me Be The First

7. You Do It

8. Heartache And A Half

9. It’s A Good Thing

10. It Makes Me Cry

Bonus Tracks:

11. Time Is Taking You Away From Me

12. I Hurt For You [New Mix] 13. Halfway Right (from The River Rat Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album)

Telepathy (Expanded Edition)

1. Telepathy

2. You Can’t Say No

3. You’re The Kind Of Trouble

4. One Step Closer

5. Don’t You Think I Don’t Love You

6. What’s Right Tonight

7. Take A Picture

8. You Can Tell Me Anything

9. Somebody For Everybody

Bonus Track:

10. You Better Come Back To Me

Telepathy – EP

1. Telepathy [Single Version] 2. Telepathy [Club Mix] 3. Telepathy [Instrumental]

Bonus Track:

4. Rockin’ Little Christmas