Defected Records & The Circuit Group Form Partnership For Expansion

LOS ANGELES/LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – The Circuit Group, the new enterprise led by some of the most respected artist managers in the world to build business opportunities around artists’ intellectual property, and global dance music institution Defected Records today announced their strategic partnership.

Under the terms of the agreement, The Circuit Group will provide Defected expertise across their suite of services to help the label build its presence in North America. At the same time, Defected will support The Circuit Group as it expands its presence in the UK, Europe, and other territories worldwide. Together, they will build new businesses around artists’ IPs.

Defected will provide Circuit with services to help them expand their record labels, publishing business, branded events and agency. In turn, Circuit will assist Defected with a variety of services in North America, including event and technology expertise, IP monetization, brand building and consultation on artist development across Defected’s roster and esteemed labels, including D4 D4NCE, DFTD, Glitterbox, Big Love, Soulfuric, Nu Groove, Classic, 4 To The Floor, DVINE Sounds, Stay True Sounds, and The Remedy Project.

“Defected Records is without a doubt one of the most respected label brands in the world,” said The Circuit Group co-founder and CEO Dean Wilson. “Working closely with the label head, Wez Saunders, and his team will be invaluable to us as we continue to establish our new vision across the music landscape. Circuit and Defected are creating a partnership that helps artists build longer-lasting, higher-impact, more profitable careers across their labels, publishing, events and brand ventures. We’re looking forward to supporting Defected’s further expansion into the North American market.”

The Circuit Group was launched earlier this month when two established artist management companies – Seven20 and AYITA – merged to form a new kind of music enterprise. Circuit’s vision is to create a new business model centered around artists’ intellectual property, partnering with artists and strategic partners to develop business verticals around recorded music, publishing, merchandise, brand partnerships, gaming, events, Web3 technologies, and cutting-edge music innovations. Circuit principals include industry veterans Dean and Jessica Wilson (Seven20), Brett Fischer, David Gray, and Harvey Tadman (AYITA).

“My strategy for Defected is to build a model for the future of the music business, and we see that in what Dean and his team are doing, too,” said Wez Saunders, CEO and Owner of Defected Records. “In combining our teams of world-class specialists, I hope to demonstrate how alliance at this level can ultimately mean longer, more profitable careers for our artists across the board.”

Founded in 1999 by Simon Dunmore and acquired in 2022 by Saunders (CEO), Defected Records has solidified its position as a cornerstone in the international house music community. Boasting an impressive repertoire of chart-topping dance floor hits from heavyweight artists like Jamie Jones, John Summit, Hannah Wants, Masters at Work, CamelPhat, MK, Purple Disco Machine, Riva Starr, and more, Defected Records represents the pinnacle of house music excellence.