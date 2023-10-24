Rising Turkish Band Mavi Signs With WMG Ahead Of International Debut

ISTANBUL (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the signing of Mavi, one of the most popular pop-rock acts in Turkey.

The band, which was founded earlier this year by Mavi Solman, quickly resonated with fans with hits such as ‘Senin Uğruna’ (which spent 57 weeks in the charts), ‘Deniyorum, Ama’ (30 weeks), ‘Gözlerindeki Ay’ (57 weeks) and ‘Aşkım’ (17 weeks).

Following their signing with WMG, Mavi will d their next song ‘Sen Ve Yıldız’ on the label in November, with an English language version to be released shortly after.

Additionally, Mavi will travel to the UK, where they will record more music, including English language songs, WMG said.

“We’re super excited about the journey ahead. Our music is simply good! Borderless, seductive, and liberating. We want to get under your skin, and for you to feel free and moved. We want to conquer everyone and want to be conquered by the love of everyone. In each step, we want to create and influence more. We’re hungry like a wolf to make and to share more music and basically all we want is for YOU to crave for us in every turn,” Mavi said.

“We’re ecstatic at joining forces with such a talented band, to have the privilege of sharing their remarkable work internationally and uplifting them to create more of their musical magic all around the world. The road ahead of us is shining with borderless possibilities and we can’t wait to show the world what Turkey has been going insane for,” added Gülce Ünal, General Manager, Warner Music Turkey.