Ariane Coldiron Named SVP Corporate Events At PRG

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — Event production servicer and supplier Production Resource Group (PRG) announced the hire of Ariane Coldiron for the role of Senior Vice President for Corporate Events.

In her new role, the Dallas-based Coldiron will oversee PRG’s corporate events program, reporting directly to the company’s Chief Executive, Stephen Paridaen.

PRG’s SVP of Sales & Business Development Lauren Hendricks and Carter Dunham, VP of Sales; and Max Brown, Senior Director of Project Management, will both report directly to Coldiron.

“Ariane’s extensive industry experience has uniquely equipped her for success in this key role,” said Paridaen. “She is a well-known and much-respected figure in the corporate events space, with long ties to agencies and show organizers. We are excited that she will lead our presence in this market.”

“No other provider in the corporate events industry can provide such a full suite of technical production services or deliver them with such a consistent standard of excellence. The possibilities for growth are wide open, and I look forward to working closely with our team to realize them,” added Coldiron.

Coldiron joins PRG from the trade show and exhibition company Freeman, where she spent a decade, most recently as SVP, Brand Experience. Her resume also includes experiential agencies Jack Morton, InVision Communications, and TBA Global Events.