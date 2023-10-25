BRAND NEWS: Allegiant Announces Deal With International Superstar Carrie Underwood

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has announced a collaboration with eight-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood in support of the company’s Allways Rewards Visa card and loyalty program.

“Carrie Underwood and Allegiant have a shared story and values that are rooted in small towns and the impact that affordable, accessible air travel has in connecting people with the friends, family and places that matter most,” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s chief marketing officer. “We believe Carrie’s universal appeal and embodiment of living what we refer to as ‘the nonstop life’ will introduce a new profile of customers and Allways Rewards Visa cardholders to Allegiant’s brand of all nonstop, convenient, ultra-low-cost travel. We’re thrilled to collaborate with her and elevate the Allegiant experience for new and existing customers alike.”

The collaboration focuses on a series of commercials that highlight Underwood’s small-town roots, staying connected with the people, places and experiences that matter most while illustrating how the Allways Rewards Visa card helps cardholders “Live their best Nonstop Life®.”

In addition to their small-town roots, Underwood and Allegiant have something else in common: a partnership with Make-A-Wish.

Since 2012, Allegiant has been helping the national nonprofit grant wishes for kids across the country by providing them with airfare to their desired destinations. Underwood has been involved with the organization for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career. Most recently, she arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, which debuted in 2021 and has recently been extended into 2024, to be contributed to Make-A-Wish.

“I responded to Allegiant’s mission to make travel accessible and affordable for people who may not live near a big city airport, helping them to live their own best ‘nonstop’ lives,” says Underwood. “I also appreciate the company’s history of giving back, which is important to me in everything I do.”

Allegiant will officially kick off Underwood’s partnership through a national advertising campaign, with the first national spot airing during Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Amazon Prime when the Buffalo Bills take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 26.