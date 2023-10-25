HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires A Stake In The Catalog And Publishing of Pat Benatar And Neil Giraldo

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Alternative asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners announced the acquisition of a share of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s recorded music and publishing assets.

Long recognized as one of rock’s power couples, Benatar and Giraldo have created hits such as “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love is a Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children.”

In all, Benatar and Giraldo released two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. Collectively, they have sold more than thirty million records worldwide, earning four Grammy awards.

The financial terms and the extent of the catalog acquisition were not disclosed.