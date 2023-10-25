Jonas Group Entertainment Launches Red Van Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Jonas Group Entertainment (JEG) and founder Kevin Jonas Sr. announce the launch of Red Van Records. Under the leadership of JGE CEO Phil Guerini, the label will operate out of the JGE offices on Music Row in Nashville. Red Van Records is proud to announce the signing of their first artist, acclaimed writer and singer Nashville native Levi Hummon.

The namesake for the label came from the red van that the Jonas family originally toured the country in. “I can’t begin to guess how many hours and miles we logged driving the guys around the country in that van, but it represents the commitment you make to be in the music industry,” said Jonas Sr. “We were always building and in motion and that’s the philosophy of Red Van Records.”

While not part of Red Van Records, eldest Jonas Brother Kevin was recently reminiscing about the van and those early days with People Magazine, saying, “That was our baby; we spent thousands of hours in there. We turned one of the rows of seats around in the back of the van to face each other, play card games, and hang out on the long drives. Lots of fond memories about those days.”

The label’s first signing – Hummon, will release his first Red Van Records song, “Paying For It,” with Walker Hayes on October 27. “With the values and ideals that are the foundation of Red Van Records, Levi is the perfect artist to launch our label,” said Guerini. “He is so well respected in the music community as a complete artist, and he has been tireless in pursuing music and taking it to the fans on the road. The unrelenting pace and ‘firsts’ of the early days may seem small at the time, but like the red van, they are the start of something truly special.”

Label services for Red Van Records will be provided by Lakeside Entertainment Group (LEG), led by Dan Pearson. With more than twenty years of both independent and major label experience, the Lakeside team has broken a wide range of artists across multiple formats and platforms.