Milestone Publicity Announces A Round Of Promotions

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based public relations firm Milestone Publicity announced a fistful of staff promotions, all effective immediately.

The round of promotions includes Taran Smith and Lily Collins, who have both been named as account executives, and Campbell Jenkins, who has been minted as an associate publicist.

Collins, a graduate of the University of Texas, joined Milestone in 2022 and has since played a role in campaigns for artists such as Lonestar, Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, Uncle Kracker, The Dryes, and Amanda Stewart, among others.

Taran Smith, who graduated from Belmont University with a BBA in Music Business, also joined Milestone in 2022 and has worked with clients such as Leftover Salmon, Shaylen, Michael Cleveland, Robbie Fulks, Theo Kandel, and Gaby Moreno, among others.

“Both Lily and Taran have been essential parts of our team,” says Founder/CEO Mike Gowen. “Their daily contributions further underscore why the industry trusts us with artists and projects; dedication to clients coupled with an undeniable work ethic to pull in media coverage and opportunities for all of their clients at Milestone.”

Jenkins, who is also a graduate of Belmont, signed with Milestone after a PR stint in Los Angeles. Since joining the company, she has assisted Milestone’s publicists on multiple campaigns, the company said.

“Campbell is a great addition to the Milestone team because of her exceptional communication skills, attention to detail, and initiative,” says VP of Publicity Jessica Bonner. “She is further solidifying our strong foundation of publicists at the company, and we look forward to watching her grow.”