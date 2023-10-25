Reliant Expands Its Agent Team With Five New Hires

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Reliant Talent announced the addition of five veteran agents — Ross Brandes, Jordan Burger, Kevin Castleman, Brooke Ivey, and Ben Mench-Thurlow — to the company’s fast-growing team.

“With our continued growth, Reliant Talent continues to embrace the future and young executives, ushering in five remarkable agents who will further shape Reliant’s legacy in live music and the entertainment industry,” stated Reliant partner Steve Lassiter.

With more than a decade of experience, Ross Brandes joins Reliant from UAA, where he worked with clients such as Ludacris, Nelly, Florida, and T.I.

Jordan Burger, who was announced for Reliant in June, will represent the agency for festivals and joins with a roster that includes Southern Avenue, Carbon Leaf, Wanting Blue, and American Idol champ Kris Allen.

With almost two decades in the industry, Kevin Castleman joins Reliant after a stint at CAA Nashville and will oversee the agency’s Christian Music department. His roster includes Chris Renzema, Jordy Searcy, and comedians Dustin Nickerson and Jonnie W.

Brooke Ivey will take point on corporate and special events for Reliant. She joins the agency with a resume that includes stints at APA in Nashville, where she became the first female agent promoted at the regional office.

Ben Mench-Thurlow, a Berklee College of Music graduate, joins Reliant Talent Agency with 15 years of industry experience, most recently at IAG, formerly APA. His roster includes Hawthorne Heights, Anberlin, Emo Orchestra, and Is For Lovers Festivals.