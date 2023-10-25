The Eagles Announce New Shows For The Long Goodbye

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles’ ‘Long Goodbye’ tour just got a little longer after the band added six new shows to the run.

The new dates include the tour’s first Canadian performance with the Eagles slated to take the state at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 13th.

The new dates will also see The Eagles perform in Arizona, Austin, Houston, Chicago, and Hollywood, Florida as well.

The tour is billed as The Eagles final run and follows the deaths of bandmembers Glenn Frey in 2016 and Randy Meisner, who passed earlier this year.

The newly announced Long Goodbye dates

Phoenix, Arizona / Footprint Center – Friday Jan.19

Austin, Texas / Moody Center – Friday Feb. 2

Houston, Texas / Toyota Center – Friday Feb. 16

Hollywood, Florida / Hard Rock Live – Friday Mar. 1

Chicago, Illinois / United Center – Friday Mar. 8

Toronto, Ontario / Scotiabank Arena – Wednesday Mar. 13