Apple’s Shazam Adds Concerts Tab, Discovery Powered By Bandsintown

(Hypebot) — Apple’s Shazam has added a dedicated Concerts tab powered by show listings and ticket information from Bandsintown.

The new feature is already available to users in the Shazam iOS app within the “My Music” section and will be added to the Shazam Android app shortly.

In addition to recommendations based on the user’s Shazam history, the Concerts section allows fans to search for shows based on artist or location, set reminders for upcoming shows, and purchase tickets from primary sources, all powered by Bandsintown.

So far, in 2023, the world’s leading concert discovery platform has listed more than 1.3 million shows.

The new Concerts feature has also been added to Apple’s new Spotlight, allowing iPhone and other Apple device users to search for an artist and get concert and ticketing information directly from withn iOS 17.

Yesterday’s launch build of previously announced Bandsintown powered live music initiatives on Apple Music, Apple Maps, and Shazam.

How To Get Shows Listed?

To have shows listed on Shazam, Apple Music, and Apple Maps, artists and venues must list them first on Bandsintown.