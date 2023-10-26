ASM Global Strikes A New Naming Rights Deal For Stockton’s Arena

STOCKTON, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Stockton’s downtown arena, formerly known as Stockton Live, will now officially be known as Adventist Health Arena.

The name change comes after the Adventist Health Network reached a new multi-year naming rights deal with the City of Stockton and the arena’s manager, ASM Global.

Along with a new name, the arena will see a major refurb, with construction at the facility already underway. The planned upgrades include a new 360-degree center-hung LED display and ribbon boards, along with updates to the arena’s back-of-house facilities.

Other upgrades in the works for the arena include new LED sports lighting, club lighting, dressing room enhancements, and upgrades to the arena’s conference facilities.

Upcoming events at the newly renamed Adventist Health Arena include Jiu Jitsu World League, Gabriel Iglesias JAMZ, Disney On Ice, the Harlem Globetrotters, StocktonCon, Bert Kreischer, and Los Tigres del Norte, as well as the Stockton Kings’ home opener on November 19th.

“This is more than simply changing the name of the arena; it’s about bringing together the private and public sector into something that is more than branding. This partnership will bring a new and creative way of thinking about events while welcoming new community members to our events through our Community Benefit Program. We at ASM Global look forward to this new partnership with Adventist Health, a true pillar in our community that will continue to bring great pride to the City of Stockton and the Central Valley,” stated Jason Perry, general manager for ASM Global Stockton.

“This is another milestone celebration for Stockton. We are excited to have Adventist Health as a partner as we continue to showcase all that Stockton has to offer,” added City Manager Harry Black. “Kudos to ASM Global and our City of Stockton Economic Development Department for getting this over the finish line. This is in alignment with the city’s Economic Development Strategic Action Plan; and, with these investments, Stockton will become even more of a destination for sporting and entertainment events.”