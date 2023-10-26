Mark Hill Jr. Promoted To SVP Of A&R And Bizdev At Create Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie music distributor and publisher Create Music Group announced the promotion of Mark Hill Jr. to serve as the company’s Senior Vice President of A&R and Business Development.

In his new role at Create, Hill will lead the company’s A&R operations, including the frontline release business and strategic partnership marketing.

He will also take point on signing and developing artists and will oversee recording projects and expanding the company’s roster of recording artists, songwriters, and producers.

Hill joined Create in 2016 as an intern while pursuing a business degree at the University of Southern California. Since then, he’s played a key role in striking deals with artists such as YNW Melly, Lucki, Fredo Bang, DeeBaby, and Ice Spice.

“Working alongside Wayne and co-founders Jonathan Strauss and Alexandre Williams to build Create Music Group into the global company it is today,” said Hill. “ I am thrilled to continue under their leadership and take on this new challenge.”

In his new post, Hill will report to Create Music founder Jonathan Strauss and CEO and Co-Founder/Chief Business Operator, Wayne Hampton.