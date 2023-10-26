Shane Quick Named President of Touring And Strategic Expansion at LiveCo

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Brian Becker’s independent concert and live events company LiveCo announced the promotion of Shane Quick to the role of President of Touring and Strategic Expansion.

In his new role, Quick will onboard oversight of identifying and developing business opportunities for LiveCo, including productions, venues, and tours, venues, as well as identifying potential acquisition targets, the company said.

He will report to LiveCo’s CEO, Brian Becker, and collaborate with all LiveCo companies.

A veteran of the live events industry, Quick is the founder and owner of Christian events company Premier Productions and launched Alabama’s Rock The South and other festival events.

“Shane Quick’s appointment as President of Touring and Strategic Expansion comes as a natural progression for someone with his track record, innovative thinking, creativity and dedication to the live entertainment industry, artists, and audiences,” said Brian Becker, CEO of LiveCo. “We look forward to the new and exciting growth opportunities Shane will develop now and in the future.”

“Joining LiveCo as the President of Touring and Strategic Expansion is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of LiveCo,” added Shane Quick. “I am honored to be a part of a company that is dedicated to delivering extraordinary experiences to audiences worldwide. Together with LiveCo’s visionary leadership team and talented staff, we will explore new horizons, forge strategic partnerships, and create compelling productions that will leave a lasting impact.”