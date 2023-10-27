CISAC Reports Record Royalty Collections In 2022

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Global royalty collections for creators reached a historical high of EUR12.1 billion in 2022, up by 26.7% as the industry recovery from the pandemic appears to be in full swing.

According to the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), royalty collections in 2022 were 19.8% higher than their pre-pandemic level, propelled by growth in streaming income and the recovery of the live performance industry.

Royalties from live and public performances, which include concerts, exhibitions, theatres, and background music in public spaces, were reported at EUR2.7 billion, a 69.9% improvement over 2021, showcasing the recovery of the live sector after the pandemic shutdown.

CISAC also reported that digital collections are up 100%, TV and radio up 4.6%, and live and public performance down 7.9% on their pre-COVID levels of 2019.

“This is a remarkable return to growth as our whole sector fully recovers from the disastrous three-year pandemic. While live and public performance have bounced back strongly, the recovery is driven most of all by digital which has now become creators’ largest source of income. Streaming and subscription have not just revived the status quo, they have transformed the market, changed the game for creators and paved the way for future growth,” said CISAC Director General Gadi Oron.

“The numbers in this Report demonstrate that our global collective management community is experiencing an extraordinary wave of change. While it’s fantastic that collections have reached record levels, we cannot ignore the growing inequalities and imbalances between different regions, income streams, and large and small societies. We must address these issues head-on, with CISAC leading the way. This means improving systems, resolving data problems, advocating for creators’ rights, and maintaining the solidarity of our community,” added Marcelo Castello Branco, CISAC Board Chair.