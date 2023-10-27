L.A. Guns Drummer Steve Riley, Dead At 67

(CelebrityAccess) — Steve Riley, a veteran drummer who is best known as a longtime member of the rock band L.A. Guns has died. He was 67.

According to a statement from his family, Riley died on October 24th after a battle with severe pneumonia.

“We are devastated to share that Steve Riley has passed away at the age of 67. Steve had been battling a severe case of pneumonia for several weeks, and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, succumbed to the illness. His wife Mary Louise and son Cole were by his side in his final moments. Steve spent the past five decades building up a rich music legacy, touring the world countless times, selling millions of records, sharing the stage with incredible bandmates and bringing joy to fans across the globe. His style was unmatched, influenced by the greats like Buddy Rich, Ginger Baker and John Bonham, and his passion for the craft was evident until the very end,” the statement said.

Riley began his career as a drummer for the rock band Steppenwolf in 1979, shortly before the band dissolved that same year. He next joined the up-and-coming Los Angeles metal band Keel and his drum work was featured on their breakthrough 1984 album “The Right to Rock” but amicably left that same year to replace Tony Richards in the band W.A.S.P.

In 1987, Riley departed W.A.S.P. to join L.A. Guns, becoming part of the group’s early ‘classic’ lineup. The group only achieved moderate success amid multiple personnel changes with Riley remaining one of the group’s most consistent members apart from a brief hiatus in the late 1990s.

By 2006, there were multiple bands performing as the L.A. Guns, with Riley performing as part of a lineup that included vocalist Phil Lewis and he remained with the group until it folded into a rival lineup led by Tracii Guns.

In 2019, Riley created his own L.A. Guns lineup but was forced to change the band’s name to Riley’s L.A. Guns following a legal dispute over the name.

The band’s final album, The Dark Horse, is slated for release in 2024.