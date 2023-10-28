Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead At 80

(CelebrityAccess) – Richard Moll, a veteran character and voice actor – best known as the bailiff on the first version of NBC’s Night Court, passed away on October 26 at his home in Big Bear Lake, CA. Jeff Sanderson, a spokesperson for the family, confirmed news of his death. A cause of death has not been revealed. He was 80.

The Studio Talent Group released a statement, “The Studio Talent Group mourns the passing of our longtime acting client, the indomitable Richard Moll. A gifted actor and humanitarian, he was a caring, loving father with an unmistakably unique persona. Immensely talented, sometimes misunderstood… He was literally and figuratively a larger-than-life character. He was a wonderful member of the Studio Talent Group family.”

Moll was born in Pasadena, CA and attended the University of California, Berkeley, according to the Turner Classic Movies website. The 6′ 8″ Moll moved to Los Angeles in 1968 to pursue his acting career in Hollywood.

During his 60 years in Tinseltown, some TV credits include Welcome Back, Kotter, The Rockford Files, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, The Facts of Life and 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd.

In addition, he contributed his trademark voice to various video games and comic book projects such as Batman: The Animated Series as Harvey Dent and appeared in horror films including Ghost Shark and Slay Belles. He voiced Scorpion in the 1990’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series and had minor parts in the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy Jingle All the Way and Scary Movie 2.

However, he is best remembered for his portrayal as the beloved yet dim-witted bailiff Bull Shannon on the TV series Night Court from 1984 until 1992 alongside co-stars Harry Anderson and John Larroquette.

CNN.com reports that Moll loved the outdoors and spent his retirement in the San Bernardino mountain community of Big Bear Lake. He is survived by his children Chloe and Mason Moll, ex-wife Susan Moll and stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.