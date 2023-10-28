Report: Friends Actor Matthew Perry Dies After Apparent Drowning

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Actor Matthew Perry, who starred in the sitcom Friends, was found dead at a Los Angeles home on Saturday in an apparent drowning. He was 54.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, emergency responders were called to Perry’s home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for a reported cardiac arrest. No drugs or foul play was suspected and TMZ reported that Perry died after physical exercise.

Perry was best known as Chandler from the hit sit-com Friends, which detailed the lives of a group of young strivers in New York in the late 1990s. The Emmy-winning ensemble show also starred David Schwimmer, Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow and ran for an impressive ten seasons.

Following ‘Friends’ end in 2004, Perry starred in the short-lived NBC comedy Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and the CBS revival of The Odd Couple. His big screen roles include the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In and the 2007 comedy Numb.

In 2021, Perry reunited with his former Friends castmates for the CBS special Friends: The Reunion, following a resurgence in interest in the show after it landed on streaming during the pandemic.