Texas Hitmaker Jake Bush Signs Management Deal With FOUR17

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Chart-topping Texas Country music artist Jake Bush announced the signing of an exclusive management deal with FOUR17. The US Army Veteran has seen six of his songs hit the No. 1 spot on the Texas Radio Chart since 2020 while committing to bring listeners nothing but authentic country music as his career progresses.

“I have been following Jake and his music for quite some time now and am excited to add him to the FOUR17 roster,” said FOUR 17’s Brandyn Steen.

The Pasadena, TX native is dedicated to creating custom-made music for the honky-tonk crowd. Bush crafts songs that are flawless and invite listeners to experience the bold and tastefully simple fusion that defines his music. It’s “Where ‘90s Meets Now.”

His upcoming single “My Country” featuring Glen Templeton and Jesse Raub Jr. will be released to all digital streaming and download platforms on November 10.

In addition to his new management deal, he has released an idyllic new cover of the Keith Whitley song, “Kentucky Bluebird,” featuring Lorrie Morgan.

“I’m honored to be able to put my spin on such a legendary tune with a legendary female artist!” exclaimed Bush.

“It was an honor to be on this song with Jake,” shared Morgan. “Of course, the song means so much to my heart, and Jake sang the song from his heart. I hope you go far, Jake, and all your dreams come true. You’re on the right path! Always in your corner.”

Bush’s music is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple/iTunes Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and more.