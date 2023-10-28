Weekly VitalSigns Update:  136 New Artist Signings and Contact Extensions

New artist signings published October 27th, 2023

In the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, change is the only constant.

The past year has been nothing short of extraordinary, with new artist signings published across various sectors. From Exclusive Agencies to Music Publishing, this industry has seen a flurry of activity that showcases its vitality and creativity.

Here is an overview of the 136 new signings updated just this week!

Exclusive Agency: 77 Signings

Exclusive Agencies have been busy this year, adding a whopping 77 artists to their rosters. This includes names like Slapshot, Single Mothers, and The Drew Thomson Foundation. Exclusive Agencies play a crucial role in artist representation, ensuring that talents receive the best opportunities and guidance.

Management: 14 Signings

The management sector is equally vibrant, with 14 new signings. These talented individuals and teams are responsible for steering the careers of artists. This year, artists like Wale, Jake Bush, and Kari Faux have found new homes under the management of these industry professionals.

Music Publishing: 7 Signings

Music publishing has seen 7 new signings this year, highlighting the importance of protecting and promoting artistic works. Among these, Jordan Davis has extended his contract with Anthem Entertainment, securing his place in the industry.

Public Relations: 6 Signings

In the realm of Public Relations, 6 new signings have emerged. Publicists have worked diligently to shape artists’ narratives and build their public image. Artists include Chloe Star and Gia Ford, whose stories have resonated with audiences worldwide.

Record Label: 32 Signings

A staggering 32 signings have taken place in the record label sector. From indie labels to industry giants, these signings encompass a wide range of genres and styles. Jordan Rakei, Wale, Jordin Sparks, and many others have found a platform for their creative expressions.

———————–

These signings serve as a testament to the industry’s unwavering commitment to innovation and creativity. The industry is dynamic, and change is a constant companion. Visitors and members can actively contribute to the industry’s growth by suggesting new signings to be added to our ever-expanding database.

