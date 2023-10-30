Creed Announces The ’99 Tour For 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (CelebrityAccess) — Creed, the multi-Grammy-winning rock band, announced a return to the road in the Summer of 2024 with their ‘99 Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour is scheduled to get underway at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI on July 17th, and wraps at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on September 28th.

Special guests 3 Doors Down will be the main support on the tour, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck lined up for select dates on the run.

Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, October 31 and according to Live Nation, some lawn seats at select venues will be priced at just $19.99 to commemorate the Summer Of ’99 Tour.

The full list of announced tour dates

Wednesday, July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

Friday, July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair (Not A Live Nation Date)

Saturday, July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam (Not A Live Nation Date)

Tuesday, July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Wednesday, July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Saturday, July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tuesday, July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tuesday, August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Saturday, August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Tuesday, August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater (Not A Live Nation Date)

Tuesday, August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion

Wednesday, August 21 | Boston, MA |finity Center

Friday, August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Saturday, August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

Saturday, August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)

Sunday, September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Friday, September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (Not A Live Nation Date)

Tuesday, September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Wednesday, September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Saturday, September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Monday, September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Friday, September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

Wednesday, September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Friday, September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena