Creed Announces The ’99 Tour For 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (CelebrityAccess) — Creed, the multi-Grammy-winning rock band, announced a return to the road in the Summer of 2024 with their ‘99 Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour is scheduled to get underway at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI on July 17th, and wraps at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on September 28th.
Special guests 3 Doors Down will be the main support on the tour, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck lined up for select dates on the run.
Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, October 31 and according to Live Nation, some lawn seats at select venues will be priced at just $19.99 to commemorate the Summer Of ’99 Tour.
The full list of announced tour dates
Wednesday, July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center
Friday, July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair (Not A Live Nation Date)
Saturday, July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam (Not A Live Nation Date)
Tuesday, July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Wednesday, July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Saturday, July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Tuesday, July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Wednesday, July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Friday, August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tuesday, August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
Friday, August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Saturday, August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Tuesday, August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater (Not A Live Nation Date)
Tuesday, August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion
Wednesday, August 21 | Boston, MA |finity Center
Friday, August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Saturday, August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC
Saturday, August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)
Sunday, September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Friday, September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (Not A Live Nation Date)
Tuesday, September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
Wednesday, September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
Friday, September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
Saturday, September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Monday, September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater
Wednesday, September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Friday, September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Saturday, September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place
Wednesday, September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Friday, September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Saturday, September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena