Live Nation’s Besame Mucho Festival Expands To Austin For 2024

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Following a successful inaugural event in Los Angeles earlier this year, Live Nation has revealed its plans to bring the Besame Mucho Festival to Austin in 2024. This expansion promises to add a new dimension to the city’s music scene.

The Austin edition of the Besame Mucho Festival is set to unfold at the Circuit of the Americas on March 4th, 2024. This date falls just a week before the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) Music and Film Festival, adding another event to Austin’s already busy spring season.

The festival will feature four stages offering a diverse range of Latin music genres, including pop, rock, and banda, highlighting the growing influence of Latin music in the U.S.

The 2024 lineup for the Austin edition of the Besame Mucho Festival boasts some big names in Latin music, including Los Tigres del Norte, Banda MS, Grupo Frontera, La Ley, Caifanes, El Tri, Alejandra Guzmán, Gloria Trevi, Café Tacvba, Molotov, and more.

Ticket presales are scheduled to begin on November 3rd, with the remaining tickets available to the general public starting at 2 pm Central Time on Friday, November 3.