Silverchair’s Daniel Johns Signs A Comprehensive Publishing Deal With BM

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-ARIA, multi-APRA, and Grammy, songwriter, producer, and recording artist Daniel Johns has signed a new publishing deal with BMG that includes material from his solo career as well as the entire Silverchair catalog.

The deal will see BMG represent the Australian artist for both his publishing and recorded music and follows the music company’s release of his second solo album FutureNever, which became ARIA’s highest-selling new Australian album of 2022.

At launch, the deal includes all of Johns’ FutureNever compositions, with his catalog of hits such as ‘Straight Lines’, ‘The Greatest View’, ‘Ana’s Song’, ‘Freak’, ‘Tomorrow’ set to revert into the deal with BMG in 2025.

The deal expands on Johns’ existing relationship with BMG that saw them serve as executive producer for his Spotify podcast Who Is Daniel Johns?, which topped the Australian podcast charts in 2021 while also charting in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, The UK, and Canada.

BMG followed it up with the release of Johns’ first FutureNever album in 2022 and developed the award-winning Past, Present, and FutureNever immersive exhibition in Melbourne’s Rialto building that same year.

“There is nothing without a heartbeat that I value more than my songwriting catalog. Bringing my life’s work as a composer to BMG signifies the level of faith I have in this company and their people. From the podcast to the album, the exhibition, and forthcoming featurette film, BMG have proven themselves to be the most ambitious and revolutionary music company in the game. From my compositions on Frogstomp to FutureNever and everything in between, my songs belong at BMG. I’m truly grateful to be in a position to sign the most important deal of my career with them,” Johns said.

“Daniel is the most ARIA-awarded artist of all time, a Grammy and Emmy-winning composer, and has won the APRA Songwriter of the Year award a record three times. He has written global hits for multiple projects across four decades, and with FutureNever he broke every ARIA sales record of 2022. Daniel is a true multi-talent and musical icon. It’s an honor for the whole BMG team to expand our relationship with Daniel and to have the opportunity to work across not just a record, but a podcast, film, exhibition, and now his iconic publishing catalog,” added Jodie Feld, BMG Senior Creative Director Australia & New Zealand.