The Promoter 101 Podcast To Return With Special Episodes

CelebrityAccess is excited to announce that the famed Promoter 101 Podcast will return with brand new episodes later this year.

The podcast, hosted by Emporium Present’s Dan Steinberg and WORK Entertainment’s Luke Pierce, covered the latest news and events in the live entertainment industry, offering trenchant, irreverent analysis along with interviews with some of the biggest players in the biz.

While the Promoter 101 team is still working on the details of the schedule for the new episodes, now is the perfect time to catch up with some of the podcast’s best past episodes.

To help, we’ve assembled a list of some of the best episodes the show has to offer, featuring some of the most influential in the industry today. Click on the linked names below to access the content.

1. Michael Rapino – Possibly the most inspiring personality in the entertainment industry, Michael opens up about Ticketmaster, industry roll-ups, and the issues in the modern-day festival business, recorded in front of a capacity crowd at Pollstar Live 2018.

2. Bill Silva – From Managing Jason Mraz, to booking the concert series at the Hollywood Bowl, Silva has always handled his business with class and charisma, he is the gold standard in the industry, setting an example for us all.

3. Jay Marciano – AEG’s Chairman was the very first live promoter 101 interview in front of an audience at the Aspen Live Conference in 2016. Jay opened up about his time at MCA Concerts and talked about being at the helm of the second biggest Concert firm in the world.

4. Emma Banks – Is one of the most successful agents in the world. Working out of the Creative Artists Agency’s London office, Banks has a style all her own, and in this interview, she opens up about the international business and her love of horses.

5. Peter Shapiro – one of the most beloved personalities in music today, Peter joins Steiny and Luke at FlyCon in New Orleans in 2018, opening up about cutting his teeth at the Wetlands, Opening the Brooklyn Bowl and expanding the brand, Promoting the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well shows, and creative ways to keep the lights on in the dark times.

Editor’s note: We are so proud to have presented all of Dan and Luke’s podcasts over the years and encourage anybody starting out in our industry to visit our full library of all their Promoter 101 episodes. I would say these are required listening if you want to get a jump start on your career. So next time you travel, fly, walk, or need something to listen to, when you are out exercising – throw one of these on👍.