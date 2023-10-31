Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Add 22 European Stadium Shows For 2024

NEW JERSEY (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will triumphantly return to Europe in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run. Kicking off on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales, Springsteen and The E Street Band will bring their 2024 world tour to Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway — before bookending in the UK with a date at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 25. Tickets will go on sale starting with Odense, Denmark, on November 2. The complete list of performance dates and on-sale times is below.
Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets and earned widespread praise as some of the best shows of the band’s career. Highlights included a two-night kick-off in Barcelona, performances to over 130,000 fans across two dates in London’s Hyde Park, and a final night to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy.
Returning to North America at the tail end of summer, the band’s first U.S. stadium show in seven years — at Chicago’s Wrigley Field — was lauded as “something without equal” (Chicago Tribune) and one of “Wrigley Field’s brightest moments” (Chicago Sun-Times).
Please visit https://brucespringsteen.net/ for more information.
New European Dates Announced:
May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)
May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)
May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)
May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)
May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)
May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)
May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)
May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)
June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)
June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)
June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 am*)
June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 am*)
June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am*)
June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am*)
July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)
July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 am*)
July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am*)
July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11 am*)
July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 am*)
July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 am*)
July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 am*)
July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 am*)
Previously Announced North American Dates:
Limited tickets are available for these shows.
March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Oct. 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Nov. 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Nov. 16 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Nov. 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena