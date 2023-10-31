Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Add 22 European Stadium Shows For 2024

NEW JERSEY (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will triumphantly return to Europe in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run. Kicking off on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales, Springsteen and The E Street Band will bring their 2024 world tour to Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway — before bookending in the UK with a date at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 25. Tickets will go on sale starting with Odense, Denmark, on November 2. The complete list of performance dates and on-sale times is below.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets and earned widespread praise as some of the best shows of the band’s career. Highlights included a two-night kick-off in Barcelona, performances to over 130,000 fans across two dates in London’s Hyde Park, and a final night to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy.

Returning to North America at the tail end of summer, the band’s first U.S. stadium show in seven years — at Chicago’s Wrigley Field — was lauded as “something without equal” (Chicago Tribune) and one of “Wrigley Field’s brightest moments” (Chicago Sun-Times).

Please visit https://brucespringsteen.net/ for more information.

New European Dates Announced:

May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 am*)

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 am*)

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am*)

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am*)

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 am*)

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am*)

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11 am*)

July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 am*)

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 am*)

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 am*)

July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 am*)

Previously Announced North American Dates:

Limited tickets are available for these shows.

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oct. 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 16 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena