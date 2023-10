Bruce Springsteen To Return To Europe’s Stadiums In 2024

ASBURY PARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful European run this year, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced plans to return to the continent in 2024 with a new 22-date stadium tour.

The run kicks off with a scheduled performance on May 5th at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and wraps at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 25th.

Along the way, the Boss and the E-Streeters will visit Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands.

Tickets will go on sale starting with Odense, Denmark on November 2.

The news of the new round of dates follows Springsteen’s highly successful European tour in 2023 that sold more than 1.6 million tickets and was heralded by reviewers as some of the best shows of the band’s long career.

Highlights from the run included two sold-out shows in Barcelona as well as two performances in London’s Hyde Park in front of more than 130,000 fans across both dates.

New European Dates Announced:

May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am*)

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am*)

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10am*)

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am*)

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11am*)

July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10am*)

July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)